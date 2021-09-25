Left Menu

Mau admin orders demolition of building owned by MLA Ansari's aide

The building has been estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, Deputy Superintendent of Police City Dhananjay Mishra said. After having been brought from a Ropar jail in Punjab earlier this year, Ansari is lodged in a Banda jail in a slew of criminal cases.

The district administration here has ordered to demolish a building owned by a close aide of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

The MLA’s aide, Umesh Singh, is wanted in several criminal cases and the four-storey building owned by him is worth Rs 10 crore.

''Umesh Singh, is a close associate of the Mukhtar Ansari gang and an accused in a murder case. Singh, also a coal mafia and owner of Tridev Group, is a resident of Mau district,'' a senior police officer said.

''He had illegally built a four-storey building in the Bhiti area,'' he added.

The demolition is being undertaken as per rules on the orders of the city magistrate. The building has been estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Dhananjay Mishra said. After having been brought from a Ropar jail in Punjab earlier this year, Ansari is lodged in a Banda jail in a slew of criminal cases.

