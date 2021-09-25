Left Menu

Maha: Man kills wife, two-year-old daughter; hangs self in Beed

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two-year-old daughter before committing suicide in a village in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Saturday.The incident took place in Sirsala village of Parli taluka on Friday, an official said. According to the police, Allahbaksh Ahmad Sheikh allegedly killed his wife Shabnam 22 and daughter Ashfia by slitting their throats and later hanged himself.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 16:40 IST
Maha: Man kills wife, two-year-old daughter; hangs self in Beed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two-year-old daughter before committing suicide in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sirsala village of Parli taluka on Friday, an official said. According to the police, Allahbaksh Ahmad Sheikh allegedly killed his wife Shabnam (22) and daughter Ashfia by slitting their throats and later hanged himself. Allahbaksh was employed as a welder at a thermal power station in Parli town, assistant police inspector Pradip Ekshinge of Sirsala police station said. The couple was supposed to attend a wedding in Parbhani, and when the duo did not reach the venue, the family came to their house and found that the door was locked from the inside, the official said.

Suspecting something amiss, the relatives broke open the door and found Allahbaksh hanging from the ceiling, while his wife and daughter lay in a pool of blood, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, he said, adding that the killings might have been a result of a domestic feud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021