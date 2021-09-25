Open inquiry: ACB records statement of police inspector against Param Bir Singh

Left Menu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge in connection with its open inquiry in allegations of corruption against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said on Saturday.

25-09-2021
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge in connection with its open inquiry in allegations of corruption against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said on Saturday. The ACB recently received permission from the Maharashtra Home department to conduct an open inquiry against Singh against whom an FIR was registered on the charges of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Ghadge. In his complaint, Ghadge had accused Singh of corruption and taking money for postings of senior inspectors.

Ghadge's statement was recorded by ACB officials on Friday, the official said without elaborating. He said the ACB will record statements of more people in the next few days as part of the open inquiry. The ACB is conducting a separate inquiry against Singh on the complaint of police inspector Anup Dange who had claimed the senior IPS officer demanded ₹2 crore for reinstating him through a relative when he was under suspension.

After he was removed as police commissioner of Mumbai in March this year, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that then home minister Anil Deshmukh had allegedly asked some Mumbai police officers, including Sachin Waze (now dismissed), to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The letter prompted a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Deshmukh on the orders of the Bombay High Court and forced him to resign.

Deshmukh had denied allegations against him.

