SRH win toss, opt to field against Punjab

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:14 IST
SRH win toss, opt to field against Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Punjab made three changes to their playing XI, handing debut to medium pacer Nathan Ellis and also bringing in Chris Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi while leaving out Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, and Adil Rashid.

Sunrisers, however, fielded the same playing XI.

Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

