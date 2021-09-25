Haryana CM launches 'Samarpan Portal' for people to offer voluntary service

On the 105th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a web portal wherein people can register themselves to offer voluntary service in the fields of education, skill development, sports and agriculture.

The 'Samarpan Portal' will provide a platform to people wishing to do something good for society, the chief minister said.

Voluntary services provided through the portal are linked with various programmes and initiatives of the government in the fields of education, women and child development, farmer welfare and skill development, he said.

''For instance, if someone wants to help children then by registering on this portal they can educate them or can give sports or skill training to them. Similarly, if someone wants to work for the welfare of women, then they can make them aware about nutrition, empowerment or security,'' he said.

Through their voluntary service people can help the government and the local community in fulfilling the goal of good governance, Khattar said.

The birth anniversary of Upadhyaya is being celebrated as 'Samarpan Divas' across the country.

The chief minister also launched the official website of the Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD).

The website presents an opportunity for non-resident Haryanvis to reconnect, rediscover, and revive their roots in Haryana, he said. It provides comprehensive information about Haryana, Haryanvi culture, reasons to invest in Haryana, and the export performance of the State, he added.

The website will have Diaspora Registration Form, Export Registration Form, Business Information Form and Export Guide for potential exporters from Haryana, he said.

The FCD is a dedicated department of the Government of Haryana responsible for State's diplomacy, forging bilateral and multilateral ties at the international level, and assisting the Haryanvi diaspora, he said.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to making the youth a job-giver instead of job-seeker, Khattar also launched 'HUNAR - Haryana, Udyam, Naukri Aur Rozgar' app, developed by Haryana Skill Development Mission.

Through this app, the Haryana Skill Development Mission will give training to people for self-employment and setting up an enterprise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)