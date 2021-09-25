Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the health bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the state stands at 20,45,657 including 13,208 active cases.

With 1,487 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 20,18,324. The total fatalities rose to 14,125. A total of 55,307 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 1,167 tested positive.

Out of seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were reported from Krishna and Prakasham districts each and one death each was reported from East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam districts. (ANI)

