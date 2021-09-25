Left Menu

Act as bridge in resolution of public grievances in J-K: Union minister

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:31 IST
Union minister Bishweswar Tudu on Saturday asked Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members to act as a bridge between the locals and the administration in the resolution of public grievances in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tudu, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, visited Kishtwar district as part of the Union government's Public Outreach programme in the union territory and held an interactive meet with District Development Council (DDC) members, Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson and other PRI representatives at Chenab Bhawan.

''The elected members need to act as a bridge in the resolution of public grievances and help to plug-in the gaps in the developmental scenario of the UT,'' the minister said.

He urged the PRI members to work with utmost dedication in effective monitoring of developmental works, and asked them to work in tandem with the local administration for timely redressal of public grievances.

During the interaction, the minister discussed various issues with PRI representatives in the effective implementation of the three-tier Panchayat Raj system across Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked the PRI members to play a role in public awareness regarding various beneficiary and social welfare schemes meant for downtrodden sections of the society so that benefits of the same could be percolated to ground-level.

Tudu asked the local administration to conduct special awareness campaigns for the same from the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, during the interaction, the participants apprised the minister about various important issues and demands of the district, an official spokesperson said. He said they also shared their experiences with the minister and appreciated the central government for strengthening the participative democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the minister also visited the site of Dul-Hasti HEP Power House and inspected the ongoing works there, the spokesperson said.

