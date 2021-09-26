Left Menu

Australia recover to post 264/9 against India in 3rd WODI

PTI | Mackay | Updated: 26-09-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 09:25 IST
Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine in the third women's ODI here on Sunday.

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52).

Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls. For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up 3 wickets giving away 37 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs. Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the second ODI, Goswami provided the opening breakthrough when she had Haynes caught at mid-off while the batter tried to play one over the top. India rejoiced again four balls later as a beautiful Goswami delivery lured skipper Meg Lanning to go for a drive only to nick it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Australia lost two more wickets before the recovery began.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0.

Brief scores: Australia women: 264/9 in 50 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 67, Beth Mooney 52; Jhulan Goswami 3/37, Pooja Vastrakar 3/46).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

