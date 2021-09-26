Two booked for threatening ashram owner in UP

Two people have been booked for allegedly threatening the owner of an ashram in Shukartal town of the district and demanding Rs 5 lakh from him, police said on Sunday.

According to local SHO Rajkumar Rana, a case was registered against Vikas Panwar and Sanjiv Sangam under sections 504, 506 and 387 of the Indian Penal Code. They are on the run, he added.

In his complaint to the police, the owner of the Godia Math ashram alleged that two armed men came to him on Saturday and demanded the extortion money.

They fled when people tried to record the incident on video, he said.

