Maha: 5 dead in autorickshaw-truck collision in Nashik

Five people were killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck on Lasalgaon-Vinchur road in Nashiks Niphad taluka, police said on Sunday.The incident took place late Saturday night and all the deceased were traveling in the autorickshaw, a Lasalgaon police station official said.The autorickshaw was on its way to Vinchur from Lasalgaon when a speeding truck hit it. The driver of the truck, identified as Sunil Sonawane, has been arrested, the official informed.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck on Lasalgaon-Vinchur road in Nashik's Niphad taluka, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night and all the deceased were traveling in the autorickshaw, a Lasalgaon police station official said.

''The autorickshaw was on its way to Vinchur from Lasalgaon when a speeding truck hit it. The dead include the driver of the autorickshaw, three men in the 60-65 age group, and a 40-year-old man. The driver of the truck, identified as Sunil Sonawane, has been arrested,'' the official informed.

