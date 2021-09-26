Flight Lieutenant arrested on charge of sexually assaulting woman officer

A Flight Lieutenant was arrested early Sunday on the charge of sexually assaulting a woman officer, police said. Amitesh, accused of the offense committed about 15 days ago, was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Udumalpet jail in Tirupur district, the police said.

The woman officer lodged a complaint with the police after the Air Force authorities reportedly failed to take action on Amitesh. He was undergoing training at the Air Force Administrative College here, police sources said, adding that the accused hails from Chattisgarh.

