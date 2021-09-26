Gold ingots worth Rs 39.95 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Gold ingots weighing 864 grams and valued at Rs 39.95 lakh were recovered from an air passenger who arrived here from Dubai on Sunday, Customs officials said.

Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence wing sleuths intercepted a 41-year-old man on his arrival from Dubai and retrieved the precious metal during a search, a press release said here.

Four units of gold bundles concealed in his rectum was recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act,1962. The value of the gold seized was Rs 39.95 lakh and an investigation was on, it said.

