Left Menu

Guj: Rijiju inaugurates country's first sports arbitration centre, says it will have far-reaching impact

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday inaugurated the countrys first Sports Arbitration Centre of India here in Gujarat which will serve as an independent body to fast track disputes in the sports sector.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:29 IST
Guj: Rijiju inaugurates country's first sports arbitration centre, says it will have far-reaching impact
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday inaugurated the country's first ''Sports Arbitration Centre of India'' here in Gujarat which will serve as an independent body to fast track disputes in the sports sector. Rijiju said this centre will have ''a far-reaching impact'' and play an important role in expanding the country's sports sector.

''Sports Arbitration Centre of India (SACI) is going to give a major push to make the sports sector big. Because when the sector grows, there will emerge lots of issues attached to it. So you have provisions to handle those emerging issues,'' he said after the inauguration. The SACI is promoted by Ahmedabad-based SE TransStadia Pvt Ltd as an independent body to fast track disputes in the sports sector. The Ministry of Law and Justice will provide all the legal backing to the SACI which will serve as a mechanism to redress issues related to sports, an idea that was never thought of before in India, he said. ''The SACI will have a far-reaching impact for the sports sector of the country by creating a reputation and establishing credibility for itself through the provision to settle disputes and other issues and concerns of the sports sector in a fast, transparent and very accountable manner,'' the minister said. ''When (sports) is an industry, there will be lots of commercial involvement. Then stakes will be very high. When the stakes are high, you must have the mechanisms to redress and address those issues. This (SACI) is on the line of alternative disputes resolution,'' Rijiju told PTI.

He said all the necessary preparations have already been thought about and taken. ''We have to take the next step. (The SACI) has to be headed by people with credibility. Credible people will take it forward. From our side, we will give necessary policy backing, because after all we have to make sports a big sector,'' said Rijiju, who had served as Union Sports Minister.

The Union Minister further said that to make India a sports nation, arrangements have to be made for things such as sports science, sports arbitration, medicine, and training. ''The Narendra Modi government will provide full support in the terms of finance, manpower and policy etc. to private companies and state governments working in the direction of promoting sports,'' he said. Rijiju said as the Law and Justice Minister he is acquiring views on the required policy changes or the need for a new Act to promote the sports sector.

TransStadia founder and Managing Director Udit Sheth said the SACI will list out a few known arbitrators who are independent and it has nothing to do with the company. ''Those arbitrators can be listed out and paid directly by the disputing parties and settle the issues. We only provide this centre and the process, so that it goes through a process, which is governed under the international laws of sports,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021