Left Menu

Police arrest 3 criminals after brief encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police arrested 3 history-sheeters after a brief encounter that left one of the accused wounded, officials said on Sunday.During a routine checking by Loni police team, they signalled a speeding motorbike to halt at the checkpoint.There were three people on the bike identified as Kshitij alias Jeet, Satyapal alias Shivam and Himanshu.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:17 IST
Police arrest 3 criminals after brief encounter in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Ghaziabad police arrested 3 history-sheeters after a brief encounter that left one of the accused wounded, officials said on Sunday.

During a routine checking by Loni police team, they signalled a speeding motorbike to halt at the checkpoint.

There were three people on the bike identified as Kshitij alias Jeet, Satyapal alias Shivam and Himanshu. Instead of stopping their vehicle, they drove past the police personnel and veered onto the other side of Loni Embankment road.

A police patrol coming on the other side of the road was immediately informed and instructed to catch hold of the trio. Soon, the accused were encircled by police and the criminals opened fire at them.

In retaliatory firing by the policemen, Kshitij sustained a bullet wound in his legs, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The accused was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

His accomplices -- Satyapal and Himanshu -- managed to escape from the spot, Raja said, adding that the two men were later arrested after detailed combing in the area as they were found hiding behind bushes on the roadside.

All three accused have more than 30 cases registered in Ghaziabad and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021