Left Menu

style>Antique dealer arrested for cheating people of Rs 10 crore

Kochi, Sep 26 PTI A dealer in antiques has been arrested here on the charge of cheating people of Rs 10 crore, police said on Sunday.A native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Kerala, the dealer Monson Mavunkal was arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:21 IST
style>Antique dealer arrested for cheating people of Rs 10 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI): A dealer in antiques has been arrested here on the charge of cheating people of Rs 10 crore, police said on Sunday.

A native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Kerala, the dealer Monson Mavunkal was arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody. He had borrowed the sum from several people by saying he needed money to clear some procedures to obtain Rs 2.65 crore from his bank account when there was no such account, the police official told PTI. Today, the official said, a raid was conducted on Mavunkal's museum of replicas he sold as antiques. Also, there were a few genuine antiques, but they were not expensive; and there were items actually made by a carpenter from Thiruvananthapuram, the police official said. A week ago, a few of the complainants approached the Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan and told the latter that Mavunkal had cheated them of Rs 10 crore, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021