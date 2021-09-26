Prahlad Singh Patel lauds TN for implementing Jal Jeevan Mission

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel has reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Tamil Nadu and lauded the implementation of the mission, the State government said here on Sunday.

As many as 46.33 lakh houses out of the 1.27 crore in 12,525 village panchayats have so far been provided drinking water connections under the JJM, an official press release said. The JJM of the Central government envisages providing safe and adequate drinking water to houses. Patel appreciated the provision of 100 per cent drinking water connections to State-run schools, anganwadis and Primary Healthcare Centres and government buildings, the release said.

The Minister, who reviewed the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Grameen scheme, told the officials concerned to ensure proper maintenance of water connections and supply of safe, protected drinkingwater.

Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister K R Periakaruppan called on Patel along with senior officials. The Union Minister, on a two-day visit to the State, inaugurated a drinking water scheme at Navalpattu Village in Tiruchirappalli district.

On Monday, Patel, who holds the portfolio of Food Processing Industries also, is to inaugurate an awareness programme on 'PM Formalisation of Micro-Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME Scheme) in Thanjavur. The scheme envisages providing financial, technical and business support for upgradation of the existing micro-food processing enterprises, according to the Centre.

