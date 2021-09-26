Left Menu

Anurag Thakur tries his hand at table tennis during his visit to J-K's Sonamarg

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday tried his hands at table tennis during his visit to Sonamarg during his visit to Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Sonamarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:47 IST
Anurag Thakur tries his hand at table tennis during his visit to J-K's Sonamarg
Union Minister Anurag Thakur tries his hand at table tennis during his visit to Sonamarg on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday tried his hands at table tennis during his visit to Sonamarg during his visit to Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Minister posted a video of himself on his official Twitter handle today where he was seen enjoying a game of table tennis.

The Union Minister took to Twitter and said, "Which sport did you play today? It's Table Tennis for me," he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Thakur reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in May 2018 with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launching the first blasting for construction-related work at the Zojila tunnel last year. "This tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh...National Highway Authority of India, Government of India are rapidly working on its construction... it is a work in progress...:" Anurag Thakur said.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports minister said around Rs 4500 crore will be spent on the project. "I am glad that the process is taking place rapidly in this project and another blast has been initiated for Zohila Tunnel so that the project is completed at the earliest," Thakur said.

He further added that the government under the leadership of PM Modi is taking initiative for this project. "Modi government is doing a good job in terms of development as well as protection of the country. In the upcoming years, this tunnel will be beneficial for the military as well as residents," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global
3
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India
4
World News Roundup: U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso; China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing and more

World News Roundup: U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021