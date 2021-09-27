Armed men break into trader’s house in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, loot cash, jewellery

A group of five armed men barged into a trader’s house in New Mandi locality here and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Aggarwal visited the house of jaggery trader Nand Kishore and assured the family of catching the culprits soon.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening and the culprits terrorised the family members of Kishore by brandishing weapons.

Footage from a CCTV camera which captured the faces of the five men is being analysed and a manhunt has been launched to catch them, a police officer said. RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)