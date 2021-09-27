Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement at Gurugram-Delhi border returns to normal

The traffic movement at the Gurugram-Delhi border became normal after the Delhi Police loosened the barricades near the Rajokri border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 13:45 IST
Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement at Gurugram-Delhi border returns to normal
Visuals from Gurugram-Delhi border. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The traffic movement at the Gurugram-Delhi border became normal after the Delhi Police loosened the barricades near the Rajokri border. Earlier today, the Gurugram-Delhi border witnessed a massive traffic snarl as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations. However, the road from Delhi to Gurugram was relatively clear.

"In view of Bharat Bandh, we barricaded the Rajokri border (Delhi-Gurugram), which resulted in a traffic jam at this section. Now, the situation is normal and traffic is smooth as we loosened the barricades," DCP Special Cell Ingit Pratap Singh told ANI. The traffic movement at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway (Delhi-Noida border) is relatively normal.

"The traffic movement at the DND flyway is normal for both the carriageways. There was a bit rush in the morning but everything is normal now," DCP traffic Ganesh Shah said. Traffic movement in Delhi and neighbouring states were hit on Monday as farmers blocked roads and national highways as part of a Bharat Bandh today.

Traffic movement at the Ghazipur border was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police closed vehicular movement on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for both carriageways. "Gazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers' protests via NH 9 and NH 24. Commuters wishing to commute to and from UP may use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, Wazirabad Road etc. The traffic of NH 24 and NH 9 are diverted on Road no 56 to take Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for UP," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic movement was also closed on the Dhansa Border for both carriageways. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021