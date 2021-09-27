Left Menu

Kejriwal backs Bharat bandh, urges Centre to listen to farmers' demands

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday backed the agitating farmers and urged the Central government to listen to their demands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:02 IST
Kejriwal backs Bharat bandh, urges Centre to listen to farmers' demands
Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejiwal addressing media on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday backed the agitating farmers and urged the Central government to listen to their demands. "This is very sad that on the occasion of Bhagat Singh birthday, farmers had to call for a Bharat bandh. It has been almost a year since the farmers are trying to convince the government. This is an independent India. If we don't even listen to our farmers in independent India, then who will?" said Kejriwal while speaking to the reporters during the Delhi Tourism app launch.

He further said that the demands of farmers are correct and government should listen to their demands. "All their demands are correct, and since the beginning, we have backed them. I appeal to the Central government to listen to their demands as soon as possible so that they can go home and can start their work. Enough talks have been held with the Agriculture Minister, now he should just announce that we are listening to their demands," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021