PM Modi reviews ongoing construction work of new Parliament building

Prime Minister ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site and laid emphasis on timely completion of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:09 IST
PM Modi reviews ongoing construction work of new Parliament building
Prime Minister instructed that it must be ensured that all the workers engaged at the site are fully vaccinated against Covid. Image Credit: Twitter(@BJP4India)
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new Parliament building on the evening of 26th September 2021.

Prime Minister ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site and laid emphasis on timely completion of the project. He interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in pious and historic work.

Prime Minister instructed that it must be ensured that all the workers engaged at the site are fully vaccinated against Covid. He further asked officials to conduct monthly health check-ups of all workers. He also said that once the construction work is complete, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, the name of the place they belong to, their picture and should recognize their contribution to the construction work. Further, all workers should also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this endeavour.

The surprise inspection by the Prime Minister was done with a minimal security detail. He spent over an hour at the site.

(With Inputs from PIB)

