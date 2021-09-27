Left Menu

1,588 grams gold smuggled in hammer, mirror frame seized at Chennai airport

Gold concealed in a mirror frame brought from Kuwait, besides in an iron hammer from Dubai, totally weighing about 1,588 grams and worth about 66.34 lakh, was seized by Customs officers at the airport here on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:10 IST
1,588 grams gold smuggled in hammer, mirror frame seized at Chennai airport
  • Country:
  • India

Gold concealed in a mirror frame brought from Kuwait, besides in an iron hammer from Dubai, totally weighing about 1,588 grams and worth about 66.34 lakh, was seized by Customs officers at the airport here on Monday. Two people were arrested in this connection, they said. In the first instance, a passenger who arrived here from Dubai was intercepted by the Customs officers at the exit gate, based on intelligence inputs. Upon scanning and examination, an iron hammer with gold concealed in it was found in his baggage. The hammer was broken and gold moulded inside it was recovered, a release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, Air Intelligence Unit, here. About 341 grams of 24 k gold valued at Rs 14.25 lakh was seized, it said.

In the second seizure, 1,247 grams of gold concealed in a mirror frame was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait, after cutting open the frame. The gold was valued at Rs 52.09 lakh, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021