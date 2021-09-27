Left Menu

Germany's FDP wants to talk to Greens first on possible coalition

Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) want to hold initial talks with the Greens with the goal of finding common ground before broader negotiations with a third party on forming a coalition government, party leader Christian Lindner said on Monday. "We have decided that we want to launch sounding out talks with the Greens," he said at a news conference. "The biggest policy differences are between the FDP and Greens and that's why it makes sense given the polarisation to try to find common ground.

"The biggest policy differences are between the FDP and Greens and that's why it makes sense given the polarisation to try to find common ground. At the same time, the Greens and FDP are the parties most opposed to the status quo of the grand coalition. Neither the conservatives nor the SPD stand for a new approach."

