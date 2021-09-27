Hungary ready to work with new German government -minister
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that he respected the decision of German voters, following elections there, adding that Budapest was ready to work with a new government to be formed in Berlin.
Szijjarto added that Hungary was ready to enhance co-operation with Germany further.
