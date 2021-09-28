Cal HC dismisses petition on Bhabanipur by-election, polls to be held as scheduled
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj said it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhabanipur.
The court dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the by-poll was challenged.
The chief secretary had in the letter said that a ''constitutional crisis'' would occur if the by-election to Bhabanipur was not held. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Rajesh Bindal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bhabanipur
- Justice
ALSO READ
130 children hospitalised in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri with fever, dysentry
NIA takes over probe into bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal
West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta resigns citing ''personal reasons'', Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts it: Raj Bhavan.
Delhi HC refuses to interfere with CAT decision on inter-cadre transfer of officer in West Bengal
West Bengal: Court dismisses police plea to search BJP MP's residence after incidents of bombings