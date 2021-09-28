Left Menu

Woman electrocuted to death in UP village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:00 IST
Woman electrocuted to death in UP village
A woman was electrocuted to death while her grandson sustained injuries after the duo came in contact with a live electric wire in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Fatehpur Khedi village under Budhana Police Station on Monday, they said.

Krishna and her grandson Arun were taken to a hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

According to police, the duo was on the terrace of their house when they accidentally touched the wire.

