Woman electrocuted to death in UP village

A woman was electrocuted to death while her grandson sustained injuries after the duo came in contact with a live electric wire in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Fatehpur Khedi village under Budhana Police Station on Monday, they said.

Krishna and her grandson Arun were taken to a hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

According to police, the duo was on the terrace of their house when they accidentally touched the wire.

