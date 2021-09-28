UP: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill BJP's Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj. Hasnain Bakai, an aide of the MP, filed a case at the Safipur Kotwali, alleging that a man threatened to blow up the MP over the phone on Tuesday, Circle Officer Binu Singh said.

Saeed Ahmed, a resident of Safipur, was traced with the help of electronic surveillance and has been arrested.

Further investigation is on, the CO added.

