UP: Man held for threatening to kill BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:51 IST
  India

Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill BJP's Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj. Hasnain Bakai, an aide of the MP, filed a case at the Safipur Kotwali, alleging that a man threatened to blow up the MP over the phone on Tuesday, Circle Officer Binu Singh said.

Saeed Ahmed, a resident of Safipur, was traced with the help of electronic surveillance and has been arrested.

Further investigation is on, the CO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

