Spanish minimum wage hike will be retroactive from Sept 1, government says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

The 1.6% minimum wage increase agreed earlier this month by the Spanish government will be retroactive from Sept. 1, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The government had reached an agreement with labour unions to raise minimum wage to the equivalent of 1,125.8 euros a month, paid in 14 installments.

Spain's business association, the CEOE, did not sign the agreement.

