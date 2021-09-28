SDM’s vehicle attacked with stones in UP

A group of people attacked an SDM’s vehicle with sticks and stones when he went to supervise sanitation tasks in Kandhla town in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Duvendra Singh, six people intercepted the sanitation work being executed by a team of Nagar Panchayat in Khel locality.

They abused the officials and damaged the SDM’s vehicle, it said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Aftab Qureshi, Sadab Qureshi, Chunnu Qureshi, Latif Qureshi, Jan Mohammad and Furkan, police said.

