Jaipur: Man accused of rape arrested, chargesheet filed within 18 hours of registering FIR

A case was registered at the Kotkhawda police station that night, and the accused was detained in the early hours of Monday, they said.He was placed under arrest at 12 pm and the chargesheet against him was filed at 6 pm on Monday at the residence of the magistrate.

Jaipur: Man accused of rape arrested, chargesheet filed within 18 hours of registering FIR
Taking swift action over the rape of a nine-year-old girl here, Jaipur Police arrested the accused and filed the chargesheet against him within 18 hours of registering the FIR, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Kamlesh Meena (25) had allegedly raped the minor girl on Sunday evening. A case was registered at the Kotkhawda police station that night, and the accused was detained in the early hours of Monday, they said.

''He was placed under arrest at 12 pm and the chargesheet against him was filed at 6 pm on Monday at the residence of the magistrate. The chargesheet was filed within 18 hours of the case registration,'' DCP (South) Harendra Mahawar said.

The accused was detained within four-five hours of the case being registered. He was interrogated, and all the evidence were collected. He was arrested after his involvement in the rape case was established, the officer said.

''Several teams were formed and given different tasks like evidence collection, recording statements, medical care of the girl, file work and documentation, and the teams worked in full coordination and the chargesheet was filed,'' the DCP said.

He said an additional SP, two deputy SPs and five SHOs were engaged as team leaders, and around 150 police personnel worked on the case.

