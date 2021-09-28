MP: 15 dengue cases detected in Indore, tally for year touches 415

The number of dengue cases in Indore in Madhya Pradesh reached 415 since January this year with the detection of 15 cases in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the 15 cases, seven are women and two are children, District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Singh Patel said.

The district has so far seen one death from dengue in 2021, he added.

