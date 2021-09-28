Left Menu

Poland's president requests extension of state of emergency along Belarus border

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:04 IST
Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday said he will ask parliament to extend the state of emergency along Poland's border with Belarus for another 60 days, citing an ongoing influx of migrants.

Poland and fellow European Union states Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in the number of migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to cross their borders, in what Brussels and Warsaw say is a form of hybrid warfare designed to put pressure on the EU over sanctions it imposed on Minsk.

