Natl U-23 Athletics: Jyothika, Dabas clock personal best timings to win 400m events

Dandi Jyothika Sri of Andhra Pradesh and Ayush Dabas of Haryana turned in fine performances to win the women and men's 400m with personal best timings at the inaugural National U-23 Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Dandi Jyothika Sri, who was disqualified during the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal, clocked 53.05 seconds. This is the second fastest timing by an Indian this year after 52.77s clocked Priya H Mohan in the World U20 Championships.

Haryana's Dabas bested compatriot Vikrant Panchal by half a second with a timing of 46.58 and is now among top five Indian quarter-miler this year.

VA Shashikanth (Karnataka) and Taranjeet Kaur (Delhi) were the fastest man and woman of the meet by winning the 100m races in contrasting styles. Shashikanth (10.57 seconds) had to overcome a poor start to catch up with Maharashtra's Pranav Gurav (10.67s) with about 20 metres left for the finish. Taranjeet Kaur (11.54s) scored a pretty straightforward win in the women's final ahead of AT Daneshwari, who clocked 11.66 seconds. Tamil Nadu's Sherin Abdul Gaffoor dominated the women's long jump with an impressive 6.45m leap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)