Maha rains: 77 people rescued from 2 flooded Beed villages

A total of 77 people trapped in two villages in Beed district in Maharashtra amid heavy rains were rescued on Tuesday, officials said.

The rains have caused the level in Manjara dam to rise since Monday night, and discharge of water from it after opening all 18 gates had resulted in several villages getting flooded, they said.

''Nineteen people in Aapegaon village and 58 people in Devla trapped in farms and homes were rescued on Tuesday,'' Umesh Shirke, District Disaster Management Officer said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde reviewed the situation in the region and interacted with farmers in Amabajogai taluka, the latter telling him about crop losses due to the third such heavy spell in the last 15 days.