IPL scoreboard: PBKS vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings: Rohit Sharma c Mandeep b Ravi Bishnoi 8 Quinton de Kock b Shami 27 Suryakumar Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 0 Saurabh Tiwary c Rahul b Nathan Ellis 45 Hardik Pandya not out 40 Kieron Pollard not out 15 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (4 wkts, 19 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 16-2, 61-3, 92-4 Bowler: Aiden Markram 3-0-18-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-42-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-25-2, Nathan Ellis 3-0-12-1, Harpreet Brar 1-0-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)