Body of man with face crushed found in Jharkhand

The body of a 30-year-old man who was killed allegedly with a boulder by unidentified miscreants was found in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The body, with face crushed, was recovered from a field at Kudarsai under Seraikela police station.

The victim was identified as Ashish Tiu, Officer-in-Charge of Seraikela police Station, Manohar Kumar said, adding that he was the son of a retired policeman.

Police have recovered a blood-stained boulder and a cloth from the spot, whereas the victim's motorcycle was found about 250 meters away from the site.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

The identity of the killers and the motive behind the killing are yet to be ascertained.

Kumar said one of the victim's friends, who was accompanying him on Monday evening, was being interrogated.

Tiu had left home on Monday evening but did not return home. Police have started an investigation.

