10 militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 00:58 IST
Pakistani security forces on Tuesday killed 10 militants, including four insurgent commanders, in a planned raid in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's South Waziristan district, according to a media report.

Security personnel conducted the operation based on prior information, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Firing began on both sides and 10 terrorists, including four insurgent commanders, were killed. Large quantity of weapons and ammunition were recovered, it added.

''All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), conducting fire raids, and target killing of innocent civilians. These terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district,'' the Army statement read.

