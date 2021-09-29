Left Menu

A portion of old two-storeyed building collapses, 2 feared trapped under rubbles

A portion of an old two-storeyed building in the northern part of the citys Ahiritola lane collapsed on Wednesday morning in which two persons including a child are feared trapped under the rubbles, police said.A huge team of disaster management, fire department, police personnel from the local police station are at the spot, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:53 IST
A portion of old two-storeyed building collapses, 2 feared trapped under rubbles
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of an old two-storeyed building in the northern part of the city's Ahiritola lane collapsed on Wednesday morning in which two persons including a child are feared trapped under the rubbles, police said.

A huge team of disaster management, fire department, police personnel from the local police station are at the spot, an officer of Kolkata Police said. ''So far four persons have been rescued. We are trying to rescue two others still trapped under the rubbles. There is a still a child and another person underneath,'' he said. The portion of the building at 9 Ahiritola lane, where two families have been staying, collapsed at around 6.40 am, he said.

''One of the two families managed to get out of the rubbles through a big gap, but another family including a child got trapped under the rubbles. Our men have pulled out four and are trying to rescue others,'' he said.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the Jorabagan Police Station who along with personnel of the fire department and disaster management department rushed to the spot, the officer said, adding that those rescued have been taken to a nearby hospital. ''The entire building is in a very bad shape and we have to conduct the rescue operations very cautiously otherwise there are chances of another disaster,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021