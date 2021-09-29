Prosecutors seek two-year prison term for former Nissan executive Kelly
Japanese prosecutors asked a Tokyo court on Wednesday to send former Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly to prison for two years for his alleged part in helping Carlos Ghosn, the carmaker's ousted CEO, hide earnings.
Prosecutors, who are also seeking a 200 million yen fine for the Japanese carmaker, called for the jail sentence for Kelly during their closing arguments in a trial that began a year ago. ($1 = 0.0090 yen)
