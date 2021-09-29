Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for second day running
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia on Wednesday reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the second day in a row it has set that record.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 22,430 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Also Read: Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement