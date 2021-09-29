Former TN minister Indira Kumari gets five years jail term for misappropriation of funds

A special trial court in Tamil Nadu found the former minister R Indira Kumari, her husband, guilty of misappropriation of funds during her tenure as Minister of social welfare during All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in 1991-1996. The Special Court for MLAs and MPs sentenced the Minister and her husband Babu to five-year in prison.

The former social welfare minister has been convicted for diversion of fund Rs 15.45 lakhs to a trust run by her husband Babu. The minister and several others were booked in 1997 for siphoning off government funds by creating trusts. (ANI)

