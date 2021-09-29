Left Menu

AUKUS pact no threat to Indo-Pacific stability, U.S. envoy says

A defence pact between Australia, the United States and Britain is no threat to Indo-Pacific stability and is not aimed at any one country, a U.S. envoy said on Wednesday, amid concern in a region where China's influence is on the rise.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:34 IST
AUKUS pact no threat to Indo-Pacific stability, U.S. envoy says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A defense pact between Australia, the United States, and Britain is no threat to Indo-Pacific stability and is not aimed at any one country, a U.S. envoy said on Wednesday, amid concern in a region where China's influence is on the rise. Indonesia is worried that the pact, known as AUKUS, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, would worsen an "arms race and power projection in the region.

Malaysia's concerns are similar, while neighboring the Philippines, a U.S. treaty ally, is behind it. "This will reinforce our ongoing cooperation with key countries like Indonesia to make sure that we have a free and open Indo-Pacific that respects the rule of law," U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Kim, told a virtual forum.

Kim said he is not worried about an arms race or nuclear proliferation, calling it a "forward-looking, positive" initiative that would work in Indonesia's favor. AUKUS is largely seen as a response by Western allies to avert a Chinese hegemony in Southeast Asia and beyond, particularly the South China Sea, a conduit for a third of ship-borne trade, in which Beijing claims historical sovereignty.

Indonesia earlier this month increased patrols in response to American and Chinese vessels. "We are not asking any countries, including Indonesia, to make choices between the U.S. and any other country," Kim said of AUKUS, adding the three allies have a strong respect for the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

Kim also praised Indonesia's climate change efforts, particularly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. Asked about its restive easternmost region of Papua, Kim said Washington did not support separatism anywhere, but did have concerns over fundamental freedoms in the militarised region and urged talks between the government and local communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021