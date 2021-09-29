Fed's Harker says he supports starting taper as soon as November

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday that he would support starting to taper the central bank's asset purchases as soon as November and finishing in the middle of 2022.

"I would be supportive of moving that as soon as November, that we would start that process, but that is up to the full committee," Harker said during a virtual event. He added that he would like to finish the taper by the middle of next year and that potential rate increases following that would be subject to where the economy is.

