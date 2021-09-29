Left Menu

Jharkhand man, woman paraded naked over extra-marital relationship, 6 arrested

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:21 IST
Jharkhand man, woman paraded naked over extra-marital relationship, 6 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman have been stripped and paraded naked in a village in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly indulging in an extra-marital relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said that six people were arrested during the day over the incident that took place in Mayurnacha village in Muffasil police station area on Monday night.

The woman hails from Mayurnacha, while the man is from neighbouring Kulhadia village, and both worked together as daily wage labourers. The perpetrators accused them of having an illicit relationship outside of their respective marriages, he said.

The man and the women filed a police complaint on Tuesday against around 40-50 people, of whom they named four, the officer said, adding that the perpetrators will not be spared.

In August, a woman was paraded naked with a garland of shoes around her neck in the district over alleged indulgence in adultery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

