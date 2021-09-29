Left Menu

Woman alleges rape by four in Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:01 IST
Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI): A woman has alleged that she was raped by four people after making her drink alcohol, police said on Wednesday.

Based on preliminary information, a police official said the incident happened in Nizamabad, about 175 km from here, late Tuesday. The four on bikes offered to drop the woman at her house and took her to a building which was earlier a hospital where they made her drink the alcohol and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The woman was shifted to a health facility, the official said.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, the official said. Further investigations were on, he added.

