No clean chit given to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in sacrilege Cases, says Punjab Police

Punjab Police Official Spokesperson on Wednesday trashed and termed all the allegations about giving clean chit to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim case as bogus and baseless, the press note said. According to a press note issued by the Information and Public Relation Department of Punjab, the statement came amid the news reports referring to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab that he gave a clean chit to Gurmeet Ram Rahim while heading an SIT to investigate the Bargari Sacrilege Cases in 2015.

Notably, parts of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in village Bargari on October 12, 2015, and an FIR was registered under sections 295, 120-B of IPC at Police Station Bajakhana. An SIT headed by Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, then Director Bureau of Investigation (BOI) was constituted to investigate the sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib at Village Bargari.

The spokesperson clarified in a press note that the SIT had functioned just for 20 days (October 14, 2015, to November 2, 2015), after which the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Entire investigation was conducted by the CBI, not the SIT headed by Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota," said the spokesperson in a statement, while adding no clean chit has been given to Gurmeet Ram Rahim or any other person. (ANI)

