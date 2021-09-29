Left Menu

Odisha govt annuls auction of Teherai mining block

The Odisha government has annulled the auction process of Teherai iron ore and manganese block in Sundargarh district due to mild response from the bidders, a notification said. The Directorate of Mines said in the notification that the decision was taken since there were less than three technically qualified bidders for this composite mining block.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:24 IST
Odisha govt annuls auction of Teherai mining block

The Odisha government has annulled the auction process of Teherai iron ore and manganese block in Sundargarh district due to mild response from the bidders, a notification said. The state government had started the process of auction of 11 mines and Teherai was the second block to have been withdrawn from bidding. The Directorate of Mines said in the notification that the decision was taken since there were less than three technically qualified bidders for this composite mining block. On September 22, the government had put on hold the auction of bauxite blocks in Karlapat area in Kalahandi district because of a court order.

Of the 11 blocks up for grabs, seven are iron ore blocks, two composite blocks of iron ore and manganese, one composite block of iron ore and dolomite, and a bauxite block. Odisha has received 123 bids for the 11 mineral blocks. Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Adani, JSW, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Essel Mining and Industries Limited, Rungta Mines Ltd, MSPL, Vedanta, and NMDC are in the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021