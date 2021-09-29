Left Menu

Delhi Police's anti-human trafficking unit rescues two women from Pune

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:52 IST
Delhi Police's anti-human trafficking unit rescues two women from Pune
Nearly four months after two women had escaped from a critical care centre here, the Delhi Police's anti-human trafficking unit of the Crime Branch rescued them from a red-light area in Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The two women, along with eight others, had managed to escape after breaking open the window of the bathroom of a critical care centre in Dwarka in May, they said.

These two are among the 13 women in their 20s who were rescued from GB road in Kamla Market in March and were later lodged at a critical care centre in Dwarka, as per orders of the Child Welfare Committee, the police said.

With the help of a mobile number, the police managed to ascertain the whereabouts of these two women and later managed to trace one of them, a resident of Nepal, from Pune on the night of September 26 and on the same day, another woman (25) was also rescued from there, said a senior police officer.

Both the women were brought to Delhi and medically examined. Their statements have been recorded and the two women are now lodged in Nirmal Chhaya, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

A letter has also been written to the Department of Women and Children to look into proper rehabilitation of the two women, she said.

