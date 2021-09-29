Left Menu

Mexican government sends 70 migrants back to Haiti by plane

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:55 IST
Mexico has begun sending flights of Haitian migrants to Haiti, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

A group of 70 Haitian migrants, including 13 children, departed for Port-au-Prince on Wednesday in what the government said was part of "assisted voluntary return" to Haiti.

