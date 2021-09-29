Mexican government sends 70 migrants back to Haiti by plane
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:54 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico has begun sending flights of Haitian migrants to Haiti, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
A group of 70 Haitian migrants, including 13 children, departed for Port-au-Prince on Wednesday in what the government said was part of "assisted voluntary return" to Haiti.
