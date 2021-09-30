Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 03:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer's business affairs.
"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles
- Los Angeles Superior
- Britney Spears
- Brenda Penny
- Jamie Spears
Advertisement